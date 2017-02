Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/02/health-care/how-trump-s-immigration-ban-could-worsen-shortage-doctors-rural-areas/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There’s a big problem with doctors in rural areas — there aren’t enough to go around.

One solution has been to hire foreign-born doctors, which is why President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban has a lot of people in rural areas worried. How will this reduce the number of available physicians and other medical professionals when there’s already a shortage?