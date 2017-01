Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/16/life/days-volunteer-increasingly-attractive-benefit-workers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

MLK Day has become a day of service for many. Those that are off may take the time to volunteer; for others, their employers may provide a day for annual volunteering, a benefit that is especially attractive to younger workers.

