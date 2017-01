Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/05/business/intelligence-big-business/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President elect Trump’s newest pick for his upcoming administration is the head of national intelligence. Dan Coats is a former Republican senator from Indiana. Trump has publicly doubted the intelligence community particularly its suggestion that the Russians hacked emails from Democrats during our election.

So the next administration could bring big changes to the intelligence sector, which includes a big role for private companies.

