When you ride around in a city like New York, chances are you’re stuck in traffic. You’ve probably fantasized about ways to reduce gridlock. One new study has worked out that 3,000 computer-directed rideshare vehicles could replace 14,000 free-wheeling New York taxis. What would Manhattan without cabs be like?

