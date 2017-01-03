Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/03/health-care/republicans-ponder-how-replace-affordable-care-act/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republicans began their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act Tuesday. Problem is, now that they have the political power to do it, some lawmakers are realizing they need to replace elements of the law. Some Republican believe health insurance exists not to cover the basics, like a check-up, but to protect people from financial ruin. So there’s growing interest in providing all Americans from 18 to 65 with financial help to cover the cost of catastrophic health plans, plans that could come with deductibles around $5,000 to $7,000. These plans would cost the federal government less than it currently spends on Obamacare subsidies. However research shows a substantial number of Americans don’t have money to cover their deductibles. In the months ahead, dismantling the ACA will be the easy part. What may keep Republicans busy is whether they can come up with a way to help consumers stay healthy and encourage them to spend less on what is considered wasteful care, like unnecessary medical tests.