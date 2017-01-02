- Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Tax filing season begins in late January. And this year, low-income filers who qualify for two popular tax credits may have to wait longer than usual for a refund. Every year, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) funnels about $60 billion to working, low-income tax filers. The average refund is just over $3,000. But in an effort to reduce errors and fraud, starting this year, the IRS is required to hold those refunds until Feb. 15. That’s about two weeks later than in past years. Child tax credit refunds will also be delayed.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.

