Kai and Andrea discuss if D.T.S. (drain the swamp) is D.O.A. and how appointed press secretary Sean Spicer will handle his role between government and media. Subscribe to our Marketplace's podcasts at marketplace.org/podcasts or send us an email: insideout@marketplace.org.
Predicting Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary
Kai and Andrea discuss if D.T.S. (drain the swamp) is D.O.A. and how appointed press secretary Sean Spicer will handle his role between government and media. Subscribe to our Marketplace's podcasts at marketplace.org/podcasts or send us an email: insideout@marketplace.org.