The deep freezer in the basement of my Uncle David's house in southern Maryland has a lot of what you might expect: frozen soups, meat bought on sale, ice packs, and bags of frozen vegetables.

Then, of course, there’s the squirrels.

“Here's my supply of frozen squirrels that I've cleaned,” Uncle David said — more than a dozen of them.

He hunts the squirrels on his property when they aren't being scared away by the ducks and chickens he keeps in the yard. My uncle is the only one in my family I know of who hunts. But lots of us — my mom, my aunt, my grandmother, and I — will often benefit from the fruits of his labors.

"I feel kind of special that I get to be Mama's squirrel supplier,” he said. “So, other than that, I just enjoy that I can keep that tradition available to family — any family — that wants to enjoy it. I get to be the family's game supplier.”

And we have a family recipe for the squirrel: We season it, dredge it in flour, then sear it and bake it for a few hours in chicken broth. We typically serve it over rice.

Uncle David cooks his signature squirrel dish. Kimberly Adams/Marketplace

For somebody who's never had squirrel, here’s how Uncle David best describes the flavor: “I prefer to not say, 'tastes like chicken.' It has its own unique flavor, and so I just ask people to be patient with themselves as they experience squirrel for the first time, and be open to that. It's a new Lean Cuisine.”

I had a chance on a visit to St. Louis to ask my 99-year-old grandmother about her recipe and the role wild game played in her household when she and my grandfather, John North, were raising their kids. She said my Pop Pop (as we called him before he died) always kept food on the table. He was a provider.

“I mean, it wasn't to feed us because he always worked to feed us,” my grandma said. “But there were times when the game — when he would be laid off, that game would come in handy. I remember that.”

It’s at this point that I tell her I’m going to get a hunting license.

“I don't want you hunting,” she replied. “I don't want you out there hunting. Someone's gonna shoot you.”

Well, I don’t want to get shot either. My grandma's always said I'm hard-headed (and she’s right!), so of course I'm still going to do it.

Kimberly Adams, with her Uncle David, outside of Fred's Outdoors in Waldorf, Maryland — smiling, even if getting a hunter's license wasn't quite as straightforward as anticipated. Kimberly Adams/Marketplace

Once I made it back to D.C., my uncle drove me to Fred's Outdoors in Waldorf, Maryland, where he thought I could just pick up a hunting license.

Turns out the Maryland Department of Natural Resources doesn't give licenses to just anybody, though. We learned that I need a hunter safety course, but we'll find out. I'll go online and look. But I do have a DNR ID with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

As it happens, the state has an apprentice hunter license, where you go out hunting with an experienced and fully licensed hunter — like my uncle. To get that, I just had to take a course online, which involved watching some videos and taking a quiz.

And then it was back out to my uncle's for some target practice with the crossbow.

“Just to make sure that we're hitting in the appropriate area,” my uncle said. “If we did get an opportunity to shoot a deer, you want it to be a kill shot,” so the animal doesn't suffer.

It took me a few tries to get the hang of drawing the bow and aiming well, but eventually, I got it right on the bullseye.

Kimberly Adams aims a crossbow at her Uncle David's house in southern Maryland — and eventually gets a bullseye. Kimberly Adams/Marketplace

“So when we're out there, you're gonna be closer than what you just did. So if you do everything you just did, you've got the shot,” Uncle David said. “That's a bullseye, girl! Girl. I'm so proud of you.”

So, we put on our hunters’ blaze orange and hiked down into the woods.

I asked my uncle if he feels like he saves a meaningful amount of money on food because of hunting.

“No. My hunting is for probably 95% aesthetic,” he said. “It's being in the forest, being in the solitude of it, the experience of the silence and the waiting, the total experience of it.”

My uncle has both a tree stand to hunt from above and a ground stand to hunt at eye level. So, for my first hunting adventure, he took the tree stand, and I took the ground stand.

And then we waited. And waited. And waited some more.

After more than an hour, I haven’t seen anything larger than a squirrel. It’s about 25 minutes to sunset, and I’m hoping to at least get a shot at, well, taking a shot.

The hardest part, honestly, is just sitting still. After sitting for another hour with no luck, I got a text from my uncle, saying that it’s too dim and difficult to see, so it’s time to go. We packed up and went. And that was my first experience of hunting.

I still say it's a successful hunt.

“It accomplished what usually hunts happen, you know,” my Uncle David said.

As we walked back to Uncle David’s house, I thanked him for teaching me and for taking me out hunting.

“You're primed and ready to keep doing it,” he said. I hope so.