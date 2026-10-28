Copper wire stripping is making people money on TikTok

Copper prices hit an all-time high last month, driven by tariffs, supply chain issues, and high demand. (And yes, data centers are a part of that.)

But according to reporting from WIRED business reporter Caroline Haskins, there’s a new side hustle that’s blown up amid the hot the copper market: stripping appliances for copper wire and filming it for TikTok.

“They're a pretty diverse set of people, and interestingly, I wouldn't say they're even affiliated as a community,” said Haskins. “There's a lot of electricians who are getting wire from their job. I've noticed a decent amount of teenagers also who seem to be wanting a way to get a little bit of extra money, and then I've seen people who seem to just kind of enjoy it.”

But few people are making money off the wire alone. “Seemingly the more lucrative path is either getting enough views that you're eligible for funds through TikTok's creator program, or being an advertiser on the TikTok shop,” Haskins said.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Haskins about the story, and why most of these creators are making money via TikTok instead of through the copper itself.

To listen, use the play button at the top of the page.