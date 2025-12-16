Dec 16, 2025
For clothes and more, renting is the new thrifting
Apps to rent fashion, even straight from others’ closets, are booming.
You can rent a vacation home on an app, you can rent a car on an app, and, nowadays, people are renting clothes and more on apps, too.
Amanda Hoover is a senior correspondent at Business Insider. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about the movement toward renting everyday items rather than buying them.
