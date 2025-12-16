Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Dec 16, 2025

For clothes and more, renting is the new thrifting

Apps to rent fashion, even straight from others’ closets, are booming.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
App users are even turning to their own closets to rent out.
David Vaaknin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

You can rent a vacation home on an app, you can rent a car on an app, and, nowadays, people are renting clothes and more on apps, too.

Amanda Hoover is a senior correspondent at Business Insider. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about the movement toward renting everyday items rather than buying them.

Click the audio player above to listen to their full conversation.

