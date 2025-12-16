Unemployment hits four-year high

The nationwide rate climbed to 4.6% in November. Plus: fiber-optic internet, clothing rentals, and advertising revenue.
The November unemployment rate in doesn’t represent a lot of people losing their jobs. It’s just that more and more people who want work are having trouble finding it.
But health care hiring’s good run may be coming to a close.
President Donald Trump favors a “tech neutral” approach to broadband access — a shift from the previous administration’s prioritization of fiber internet.
One major growth sector is retail advertising, when a brand pays retailers like Amazon or Walmart to highlight their products to that retailer’s customers. It’s expected to grow to over $190 billion in 2026.
Apps to rent fashion, even straight from others’ closets, are booming.
Economic uncertainty and the specter of artificial intelligence have the next generation rolling up their sleeves in pursuit of a more stable job.