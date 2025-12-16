In a slowing job market, health care and social assistance are still two bright spots

Pretty much the only sectors that are doing a fair amount of hiring these days are health care and social assistance, which collectively added about 64,000 jobs in November, according to the latest jobs report.

If it weren’t for health care and social assistance, hiring would have been totally flat last month. And there are signs health care hiring growth may be slowing.

“Health care is really the last remaining reliable source of jobs growth for today's job market,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at Glassdoor.

He said that’s been true for much of this year: “There have been multiple months where all other industries have actually lost jobs, whereas health care has continued to steadily add jobs.”

The industry tends to be resilient even in recessions. People always need health care, no matter what’s happening in the economy.

And these days, the need is growing, said Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy at the Groundwork Collaborative.

“The baby boomer population, a very large segment of the overall population, is aging. And what we know about aging is that it comes for all of us, and you use more health care as you get older,” he said.

That’s good for anyone looking for a job in the field.

But even though there is plenty of hiring going on in health care and social assistance, Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said there’s not quite as much now as there was a year or two ago.

“It is adding fewer jobs each month, while the overall labor market is also slowing down. So it's a little concerning,” she said.

And there’s more to be concerned about looking ahead, with the enhanced subsidies for ACA insurance expiring and Medicaid cuts looming, said Andrew Stettner, director of economy and jobs at The Century Foundation.

“Fewer people will have health insurance next year. So that means, you know, some of this robust growth in health care, we're seeing it flatten out,” he said.

And the biggest cuts to Medicaid won’t even phase in for another year or so.

“So there's some real risks to health care jobs over the next few years,” said Stettner. “It really is going to be negative for people's health.”

And, he said, for the economy.