This year, Kelly Williams and her husband have been paying about $2,000 a month, without subsidies, for health insurance through the marketplace for them and their two kids.

Next year, that same bronze plan will cost them about $3,300 a month, or $40,000 for the year.

“So, I'm a little bit paralyzed because, obviously, I really don't want to spend $40,000 on health insurance, but I also don't want to choose a bad plan or choose the wrong plan,” Williams said.

Any day, the White House is expected to release an announcement detailing how it plans to deal with high health care costs and expiring government subsidies for insurance. Without those subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year, many people who buy Affordable Care Act medical plans would see their premiums double, triple, or quadruple come January.

But even people who haven't historically relied on tax credits for health insurance are seeing their premiums for ACA coverage go up next year — about 26%, on average.

Williams is one of those consumers who’s seeing eye-popping increases to her premiums. She and her husband own a commercial printing business in rural Oklahoma, and their kids are in college. They don’t go to the doctor much or take many prescriptions, but she said that going without insurance doesn’t feel like an option.

“With kids, you worry most about accidents, and you're like, ‘What if somebody's in a horrible car wreck, and you have just a half-million-dollar hospital bill or something?’” Williams said.

She knew going into open enrollment this year that her family’s premium would probably be going up. “Once the news came that there were going to be the cuts to Medicaid and the cuts to the subsidies, I knew that you could not take that much money out of the health care market and not have it affect everybody.”

She’s right. That’s one of the main reasons premiums are going up, according to Sabrina Corlette, co-director of Georgetown’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. If the enhanced subsidies do expire, lots of young, healthy people are likely to drop coverage because it’s too expensive.

“And when insurance companies anticipate a smaller, sicker pool of people that they're going to have to cover, they will increase their premiums,” Corlette said.

The average increase for marketplace plans for next year is about 26%. That’s big, said Matthew Fiedler, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution — especially after several years of premiums being relatively stable.

“Enhanced subsidies took effect in 2021. The market's grown a lot, and a lot of the people who came into the market were pretty healthy. So that provided a source of downward pressure on premium growth,” he said. “Now, we're seeing that process go into reverse.”

During the height of the pandemic, fewer people were going to doctors, delaying non-urgent care, which kept costs down for insurance companies.

But these days, “we've seen insurers talking about people using more hospital care, people going to the doctor, more people filling more prescriptions,” Fiedler said.

That increases insurers’ costs and pushes up premiums. There’s also inflation, which Fiedler said took longer to hit health care than other parts of the economy.

It’s an expensive combination.

Kelly Williams in rural Oklahoma is still trying to figure out what to do for her family. Right now, they have a bronze plan with a low deductible.

“I think we're probably going to have to go with a higher deductible plan to ease the financial burden a bit,” she said.

Even with a higher deductible, insurance for the four of them will cost about $3,000 a month. “It absolutely dwarfs our mortgage,” she said, which is $1,200, all in.

It’s crushing, but Williams said she knows her family is lucky — they can make it work.