Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Make Me Smart

Subscribe:

Episode 1490Nov 18, 2025

Are we on the cusp of another big health care debate?

Plus, tips for navigating an uncertain open enrollment season.

Download
Are we on the cusp of another big health care debate?
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subscribe:

For the Affordable Care Act, it’s been one battle after another. The ongoing fight over the ACA subsidies at the center of the government shutdown are just the latest flash point in the law’s 15-year history. KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner joins Kimberly to break down where things stand with the ACA and whether we’re on the cusp of another national health care debate. Plus, the other health policy changes coming under the Trump administration.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The Team

Are we on the cusp of another big health care debate?