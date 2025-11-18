Marketplace®

For the Affordable Care Act, it’s been one battle after another. The ongoing fight over the ACA subsidies at the center of the government shutdown are just the latest flash point in the law’s 15-year history. KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner joins Kimberly to break down where things stand with the ACA and whether we’re on the cusp of another national health care debate. Plus, the other health policy changes coming under the Trump administration.
