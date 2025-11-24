Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 24, 2025

Your Amazon return is probably going to end up on a warehouse pallet

Annemarie Conte at Wirecutter bought a 450-pound mystery pallet of returned Amazon goods. Inside, she found a lot of polyester and a lot of info about why consumers return.

Retailby Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Many of the bargain goods in value stores come through the secondary market, according to Wirecutter.
Jamie Kelter Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images

When you return something (especially if you bought it online), there’s a chance it’ll end up back on shelves. But there’s a much better chance it’ll end up in a warehouse that’s part of an industry called the secondary market.

“We walk into this ginormous warehouse, and it was more stuff than I've ever seen in my life,” said Annemarie Conte, deputy editor at Wirecutter. “Pallets stacked high, over six feet, and just rows and rows and rows of them. And from all different retailers.”

Conte decided to purchase a 450-pound pallet of Amazon returns and then sort through them for a Wirecutter story. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about her reporting.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

