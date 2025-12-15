Marketplace®

For a while now, large language models have been the hot thing in AI. But while they do some remarkable things by predicting words in a sequence, they don't have a true internal understanding of how the world works the way a human learns grammar or the laws of physics.

World models attempt to bridge that gap.

AI pioneer Fei Fei Li at Stanford University has been working on them, and so has Yann Le Cun, the former head of Meta's AI research. Google is also developing world models for robotics. But they're all pursuing them in slightly different ways.

To help explain we asked Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist and author of the book “Taming Silicon Valley.” He argues we need AI systems where the rules of the world are partially programmed into the algorithms by humans.

