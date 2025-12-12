Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1502Dec 12, 2025

Floridians feel the impacts of climate change

Plus, what it’s like to pay for home insurance — or not be able to afford it — in the Sunshine State.

An aerial view of Tropicana Field and stadium dome damage from Hurricane Milton on Aug. 25, 2025, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Florida is a state that often feels tangible impacts of climate change, with strong storms and hurricanes making landfall in the state every hurricane season. However, this year is the first time in a decade that the Sunshine State was spared from experiencing a single hurricane. Jessica Meszaros, a climate change reporter at WUSF, joins Kimberly to explain how Floridians are rebuilding a year after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton hit the state. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s what we talked about on the show today:

The Team