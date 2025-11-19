What happens if I chose an ACA plan but Congress ends up extending subsidies?

On the first day of open enrollment, Rebecca Wilson woke up, grabbed her computer, and went straight to Oregon’s marketplace site to see what her health insurance was going to cost next year.

“I put in all of our information, and I just started sobbing,” she said

The plan she and her husband have now is going from $355 a month to $1,400 a month.

“This is insane. This is insane,” Wilson said. “It's just a couple of hundred dollars less than my mortgage.”

Wilson and her husband are two of the 24 million people who buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

With about a month left in the open enrollment period, there’s still a lot of uncertainty swirling over what’s going to happen with the enhanced subsidies or tax credits that have made insurance more affordable for millions of people for the last few years. At this point, Congress will likely let them expire in December.

On top of that, health insurance companies that sell ACA plans are raising rates by about 25%, which means buying insurance is about to get a lot more expensive — twice as expensive, on average, for people who are losing the enhanced premium tax credits.

Wilson and her husband are in their late 40s and are both freelancers. She’s a former opera singer and voice professor who now does user experience design, and he’s a writer.

Together they make about $140,000 a year. With the enhanced subsidy they qualified for, they’ve been able to afford good coverage on the marketplace for the last few years.

Now, with their premium quadrupling, they’re not sure what to do. “And to have our deductibles still at, I think we're looking at another $12,000 to $14,000, plus your co-pays, plus your medication. It's like, I don't know how to do it anymore,” she said.

For now, she’s holding off on signing up for a plan, just in case Congress does extend the subsidies or tax credits, though she doesn’t really believe that’ll happen.

Cynthia Cox at the health policy nonprofit KFF said she gets it.

“But I would go ahead and plan as though the enhanced tax credits are expiring. Maybe you'll be pleasantly surprised if something happens, but in the meantime, I think, start planning as if they're going away,” she said.

The question Wilson has is what happens if she does sign up for a plan now — maybe a worse but cheaper one — and then Congress votes to extend the subsidies after all?

“I want to know if I do lock in, will I be able to have a chance to go back and redo it?” she said.

Both Cox and Sabrina Corlette at Georgetown’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms said most likely yes.

“It's pretty safe to assume that if Congress does extend the enhanced premium tax credits, you will be given a chance to come back in and take advantage,” Corlette said.

So, there’s no reason to wait to sign up, especially if you might want help understanding your options, she added. “Appointments with people who are trained to help you — whether that's navigators or brokers — those tend to fill up quickly, so you probably want to sign up for an appointment sooner rather than later.”

It doesn’t feel like there are any good options to Rebecca Wilson, but she said she and her husband will have to find a way to make it work.

“There's a couple of medications that we're both on that, without insurance, they're just not affordable,” she said.

As in over $1,000 a month. And Wilson said they need them to live.