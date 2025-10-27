Horror books aren't just for spooky season

The Dreadful Bookshop hosts events, including book clubs and a celebration for Stephen King's birthday. Courtesy Beck

On Friday the 13th of June this year, 24-year-old Trinity Beck opened the Dreadful Bookshop in Casper, Wyoming. The store sells used horror books, and she plans to start selling new books in the future.

Beck worked at another local used bookstore. The owner of that store bought the building and asked Beck if she wanted to take a space upstairs to open a bookshop of her own.

“I definitely didn’t expect the amount of people that did show up, there were hundreds of people,” Beck said of her opening. “I actually sold out of pretty much everything that I had in the shop that day.”

