How one musician fights back against AI training

AI music is everywhere. This summer, the band The Velvet Sundown went viral, but internet sleuths upended the band’s rise when it was revealed their music was AI generated.

More recently, an AI song topped Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, which is apparently not difficult to do, as no one buys digital music anymore.

But regardless of how that music makes you feel, the models that generate this human-less music are trained off music from real human musicians. And most of the time, these musicians aren’t getting paid for it.

As a result, Benn Jordan, who releases music under the moniker ‘The Flashbulb’, is protecting himself and his music from the leeching large language models.

“I was obsessed with adversarial noise,” said Jordan. “I started to think, what if you paired that with music itself, to obfuscate the data to AI.”

And while Jordan says AI music isn’t much competition in terms of music quality, artists should still be getting paid for training these models.

“Somehow with the AI industry, they’ve gotten away with it. And that disparity is what drives me the most,” Jordan said.

