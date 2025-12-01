Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Dec 1, 2025

The photographer keeping the art of analog photo booths alive

After 15 years of finding and fixing old booths, Breanna Conley Saxon has opened a photo booth museum in Manhattan.

My Economyby Livi Burdette
At Autophoto, visitors can learn about the 100-year history of the photo booth — and pose for photos in booths from several decades.
Livi Burdette/Marketplace

When photographer Breanna Conley Saxon found an analog photo booth at her local thrift store, she decided she’d stop at nothing to figure out how to get it working. Fifteen years and lots of tinkering later, analog photo booths have become her career; Conley Saxon owns more than 20 booths in seven states.

Her latest venture is a photo booth museum on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where visitors can learn about the 100-year history of the photo booth — and pose for photos in booths from several decades.

“I kind of took a huge gamble,” Conley Saxon said. “I signed a 10-year lease believing in my passion, and so far, it’s worked out.”

Autophoto opened in October 2025 to a line around the block.

Click the audio player above to hear more of her story.

