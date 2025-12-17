Marketplace®

Dec 17, 2025

Oil flow or oil freeze?

What does Venezuela’s tanker blockade mean for U.S. refiners? Plus: solar business, bank deposits, and the Gap.

Oil flow or oil freeze?
Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team