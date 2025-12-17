Tech sector job postings on Indeed (mostly) stabilized this year

A career in tech was once seen as a safe bet — the jobs were plentiful, the pay was ample. But this year the tech sector had another “meh” year for hiring according to the job site Indeed.

Tech jobs have been declining now for several years but this year, the losses at least seemed to stabilize, according to Indeed's latest Jobs & Hiring Trends Report.

Still, job postings in the industry remain well below their pre-pandemic baseline.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Indeed senior economist Cory Stahle for a look at how this year turned out for the tech job market.

