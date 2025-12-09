Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Make Me Smart

Episode 1500Dec 9, 2025

Deep-sea mining: The next frontier for critical minerals

How companies that mine copper, ore, and even nickel, are betting on the sea floor to find such rare earths.

Chunks of copper ore mineral rocks in an iron barrel
wingedwolf/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rare-earth elements help power our everyday electrical devices, and that’s because most batteries are made with minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite. As of now, China has the largest reserve of these minerals. But some mining companies are eyeing the deep sea’s floor, says Marketplace contributor Dan Ackerman, because such rare earths form organically way down there. Plus, the ethical concerns that come with this deep-sea mining.

