Companies are betting on deep sea mining for critical minerals

The International Energy Agency projects the global market value of critical minerals could reach almost $800 billion by 2040. That's because we must have them for the electrified future. And right now, China is a dominant supplier.

The Trump administration wants to find other sources, and it's looking to U.S. and international waters to mine minerals on the ocean floor.

Marketplace contributor Daniel Ackerman has been reporting on the deep-sea mining companies that are working to figure out how to harvest in unforgiving terrain.

