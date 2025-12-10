Fed rate cut diverges from global central bank strategy

In an interconnected global economy, the Fed may have to follow suit. Plus: job training, holiday shopping and wage growth.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points today. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal looks at the highlights from Fed Chair Jay Powell's press conference.
The interconnectedness of the global economy may force the Fed to eventually follow suit.
The case for and against quarterly earnings reporting.
The Employment Cost Index shows wages and benefits grew 3.5% in September year-to-year. That’s the lowest increase since 2021.
Arizona Pipe Trades is a union-run program to train the workers helping build up one of the fastest-growing cities in America.
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of the gift and stationary store Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan, explains how small gifts are boosting her bottom line this holiday season.