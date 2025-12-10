Despite lower demand, a pipefitters training program stays full

Back in 2024, the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act was putting big federal dollars towards building up American semiconductor manufacturing. TSMC and Intel were building huge semiconductor factories in the Phoenix area. This meant that 100% of the apprentices at Arizona Pipe Trades, a union-run training program in the Phoenix area, were employed.

Now, around 10% are out of work, but Travis Laird, assistant training director at Arizona Pipe Trades, says different types of construction projects — data centers, high rises, and hospitals — are going to bring that number down. In the meantime, people from around the country are still vying for spots in the apprenticeship program, which uses an “earn while you learn” model.

“Instead of just going to school and paying tuition, day one when we bring you on board, we’re putting you to work,” Laird said. “You finish this program doing really well, with no debt.”

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal checked in with Laird about how the apprenticeship program is going.

Use the media player above to listen to their conversation.