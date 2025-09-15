How are people actually using ChatGPT and Claude?

At the risk of getting a bit too personal here, how are you using artificial intelligence chatbots these days? Did AI whip up that cover letter you were too tired to write yourself? Maybe you relied on a robot to give you a recipe for that eggplant that’s been stuck in your crisper for forever. Was it you or a chatbot that wrote that report your boss demanded with zero notice?

AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic each put out research in the past few days looking at how humans are actually using ChatGPT and Claude, their respective chatbots.

Personally, pretty much every time I ask ChatGPT to do something, I start with some basic pleasantry: a “hey ChatGPT” or “hi chatGPT” or even the occasional “what’s up ChatGPT?” You know, it doesn’t hurt to be polite. Turns out I am in the minority.

“Two percent of all conversations are greetings and chit chat, so not a super high share,” said David Deming, an economist at Harvard and a co-author on the research published by OpenAI. He said anthropomorphized ChatGPT companionships are also pretty rare.

The biggest use case? What Deming calls “practical guidance” — basically, personally tailored advice and instructions.

“You know, give me a workout routine so that I can get stronger, or help me figure out what I should plant in my garden or make a grocery list for me,” he said.

Early on when ChatGPT came out, personal and work-related uses were split 50/50. Now, 70% of ChatGPT conversations involve our private lives.

Our trust in AI also seems to be increasing. Almost 40% of interactions with the Anthropic chatbot Claude empower the AI to fully automate a task, as opposed to interactively collaborating with the robot.

“It might be that people are becoming more comfortable using this type of technology and trusting Claude more, or it might reflect the fact that Claude is now more capable of doing a wider and wider range of tasks entirely independently,” said Peter McCory, an economist with Anthropic.

Coding is probably the best example here. Programmers can just tell Claude, ‘hey, code this,’ and don’t have to debug anything afterwards.

Stanford University communications professor Jeff Hancock said part of the reason AI may not be advancing in the workplace as much as hoped, especially outside tech? Fear.

“So if you're an employee, especially a younger one, and you find that, like this system, can do a decent part of your job. You may be really scared to show that,” he said.

Because you worry about being replaced.