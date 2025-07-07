Marketplace®

Jul 7, 2025

New report suggests one in five consumers are using AI daily

Amy Wu Martin, partner at the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, explains how consumers are turning to AI tools, chatbots and large language models for things like shopping and parenting help.

Thai Liang Lim/Getty Images

More than half of all Americans have used artificial intelligence tools recently, according to a study published by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Menlo Ventures. It found that 61% of Americans, to be exact, have used AI at least once in recent months. And one in five people use it daily.

Full disclosure, the firm has a stake in all of this, it supports AI startups. But still, its report is worth talking about because of what it found about how consumers are using all the various AI tools that are popping up.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Amy Wu Martin, a partner at Menlo Ventures, to learn more.

