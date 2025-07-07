More than half of all Americans have used artificial intelligence tools recently, according to a study published by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Menlo Ventures. It found that 61% of Americans, to be exact, have used AI at least once in recent months. And one in five people use it daily.

Full disclosure, the firm has a stake in all of this, it supports AI startups. But still, its report is worth talking about because of what it found about how consumers are using all the various AI tools that are popping up.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Amy Wu Martin, a partner at Menlo Ventures, to learn more.

More on this

“2025: The State of Consumer AI” - from Menlo Ventures