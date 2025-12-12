Automakers hope "extended range" EVs ease fears of batteries dying

Volkswagen is considering building EVs for the U.S. and Europe with technology that could significantly extend their range, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Other car companies, including BMW and Stellantis, are planning similar models.

The technology they’re using to get better EV range? A small gas engine.

Here’s how these “extended range” EVs work: an electric battery moves the vehicle’s wheels. But when the battery gets low, the gas engine turns on and charges the battery back up.

“So it's more of an electric car with a generator,” said Gil Tal, director of the Electric Vehicle Research Center at UC Davis’ Institute of Transportation Studies. “When you drive a very long range, the generator kicks in, and you can finish your trip.”

That could take away some of the fear of running out of charge. Range anxiety is one of the reasons more drivers haven’t bought fully electric vehicles.

With an extended range EV, “it really is just a way to have the drivability of an electric car with the convenience of a gasoline-powered car,” said Brian Moody at Kelley Blue Book.

But range extenders might not be necessary for smaller cars. Some new electric sedans already get close to 500 miles on a single charge, per Tallis Blalack, an electric vehicle infrastructure consultant.

To get that kind of range on an electric pickup or SUV requires a huge, expensive battery — which is where that gas generator could help.

“When you start talking about large vehicles, and you still want that range, the extended range provides a lot of great capability,” Blalack said.

At least one carmaker is already getting in on this: a new RAM pickup truck model planned for 2026 will go 145 miles on its electric motor before the gas kicks in. Using the gas, it can go close to 700 miles.