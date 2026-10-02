Nike's not just doing it

The brand has been losing market share for a while now. Plus, state EV incentives, affiliate links, and a mini retirement.
With wages stagnant and prices still rising, will the Fed hike rates at the end of the month?
The company said this week to expect layoffs.
The federal tax credit for electric vehicles ended last fall, but you can still access government-funded discounts for electric vehicles — if you live in the right state.
Once reserved for major influencers, new e-commerce platforms have brought affiliate links to the group chat.
“I’m a bit closer to the values that I had in my early 20s than I was in my mid-30s,” said Ryan Nichols