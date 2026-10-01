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Oct 2, 2026

Here, take my link! The rise of affiliate links

Once reserved for major influencers, new e-commerce platforms have brought affiliate links to the group chat.

Retailby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
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Affiliate links used to just be for major influencers. Now, everyone's posting them.
Affiliate links used to just be for major influencers. Now, everyone's posting them.
Grichka Beysson-Leandri/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Have you ever been scrolling through your social feeds or reading through a Substack post and come across a recommendation with a link to a product?

There’s a good chance that link is an affiliate link. The person who posted it can make a small commission from every product sold through that link. And according to data from the research firm eMarketer, affiliate marketing drove over $200 billion in U.S. e-commerce sales last year.

For Bloomberg Businessweek, Cheryl Wischhover wrote about the booming business of affiliate links, and why everyone — not just influencers — are using them. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Wischhover about her reporting.

To hear their conversation, use the play button at the top of the page.

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