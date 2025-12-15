The defense bill includes more than just defense spending

This week, the Senate is set to take up the $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act. The House passed it last week.

Now, it’s the upper chamber’s turn to dig through its more than 3,000 pages of defense policy plans; the actual funding comes later.

The bill includes a 3.8% pay increase for members of the military, as well as $400 million for security assistance to Ukraine. But there's also a whole lot of stuff in this bill that is not defense spending.

The NDAA is considered a “must-pass” piece of legislation.

“And because it's one of the few bills that always passes, people throw all kinds of things in there, all kinds of controversial debates will happen,” said William Hartung with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

The House version would cut $1.6 billion in climate-related spending and another $40 million by rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“It's kind of like a lightning rod for things that aren't going to happen elsewhere, because Congress really isn't getting a lot done these days,” Hartung said.

One change getting a lot of pushback has to do with the airspace near the nation’s capital, opening it back up to helicopter training flights close to a year after one was involved in a deadly plane crash.

“This is a significant, significant safety setback,” said National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaking at a press conference after the bill passed. “It represents an unacceptable risk to the flying public, to commercial and military aircraft crews, and to the residents in the region.”

Several senators from both parties are already calling to strike that provision.