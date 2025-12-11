Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Dec 11, 2025

When the job market is a "complicated, unusual, difficult situation"

This morning, we'll hear why Fed Chair Jerome Powell says estimating job growth can be so tricky.

Download
When the job market is a "complicated, unusual, difficult situation"
Al Drago/Getty Images

Subscribe:

The Team

When the job market is a "complicated, unusual, difficult situation"