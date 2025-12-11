Marketplace®
Daily business news and economic stories
Menu
Shows
Support Us
Newsletters
Sign in
Search
Donate
Close
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
Dec 11, 2025
When the job market is a "complicated, unusual, difficult situation"
This morning, we'll hear why Fed Chair Jerome Powell says estimating job growth can be so tricky.
Play
Listen Now
Save
Share
Download
Al Drago/Getty Images
Subscribe:
Apple
Spotify
Amazon
RSS
The Team
Sabri Ben-Achour
Host
Meredith Garretson Morbey
Supervising Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder
Senior Producer
Ariana Rosas
Producer
Erika Soderstrom
Associate Producer
Tamar Faggen
Assistant Producer
Ashley Rodriguez
Assistant Producer
Emma Condon
Assistant Producer
Dylan Miettinen
Digital Producer
Rachel Brees
Audio Engineer
Tessa Bloch
Audio Engineer
When the job market is a "complicated, unusual, difficult situation"