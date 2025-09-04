Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Sep 4, 2025

A newsletter writer ending layoff stigma through Substack

Melanie Ehrenkranz writes Laid Off, a newsletter she describes as “the coolest place on the internet to talk about being laid off.”

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
When all of the news about DOGE job cuts was in the headlines, Ehrenkranz reached out to federal workers to share their stories.
Courtesy Ehrenkranz

Melanie Ehrenkranz is the creator of Laid Off, a newsletter she describes as “the coolest place on the internet to talk about being laid off.”

Ehrenkranz, a journalism veteran, is no stranger to layoffs. So when she started noticing an increase in people across industries announcing their job losses on LinkedIn, she turned to journalism to go beyond the headlines.

"I get lots of emails from people who find the newsletter and say, ‘I've never told anyone that this happened,’” Ehrenkranz said.

Now, she publishes interviews once a week, and hosts a Discord community for readers.

To hear Ehrenkranz’s story, use the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

