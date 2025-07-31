Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 31, 2025

The key to a good car key

Well-designed key fobs tell consumers what to expect from the vehicle they’re about to get into, says Hannah Elliott at Bloomberg.

by Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
Although we're in an era of apps, there are a small contingent of folks who actually still like to hold something tangible, said Hannah Elliot, a reporter at Bloomberg.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

Car brands have long made keys that bear a logo or stamp to represent the brand. But in the last 10 years, key fobs, or electronic keys, have become a calling card of sorts.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hannah Elliott, a staff writer at Bloomberg Businessweek, about the tiny objects luxury carmakers can’t afford to get wrong.

