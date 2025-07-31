Jul 31, 2025
The key to a good car key
Well-designed key fobs tell consumers what to expect from the vehicle they’re about to get into, says Hannah Elliott at Bloomberg.
Car brands have long made keys that bear a logo or stamp to represent the brand. But in the last 10 years, key fobs, or electronic keys, have become a calling card of sorts.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Hannah Elliott, a staff writer at Bloomberg Businessweek, about the tiny objects luxury carmakers can’t afford to get wrong.
