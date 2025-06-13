Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jun 13, 2025

A New Orleans wedding florist making tariff arrangements

"There's so many amazing florists in New Orleans. If we're the first florist that puts a clause in our contract about raising prices due to tariffs, we might not get the business," says Jacqui Roche, co-owner of Cry Baby Floral.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
"We can't send in our flower order until we know how many tables there are," Jacqui Roche said. Above, Roche with co-owner Katy Collins.
Courtesy Roche

Jacqui Roche is a wedding and events florist and co-owner of Cry Baby Floral in New Orleans, Louisiana. The price of flowers and other items in the wedding supply chain are subject to on-and-off tariffs.

“Roses, which come from South America, they used to cost maybe around $1.50 apiece. Now, I’m looking around and they’re like $1.75, $2 a stem … we’re buying hundreds of them, and so it really starts to add up,” Roche said.

To hear the rest of Roche’ story, use the audio player above.

