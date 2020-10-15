Friendship is a full-time job, with Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow

Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman created their podcast “Call Your Girlfriend,” as a way to maintain their long-term, long-distance friendship.

But as the podcast got more popular, took up more of their time and made them real money, Sow and Friedman found themselves growing apart. They spent a lot of time talking about live shows, a book deal and other aspects of their business, and not much time talking about anything else.

Cover designer: Elizabeth Spiridakis Olson

“I think for me [it] was this, like, kind of convenient cover story,” Friedman said. “I could say, look, we’re working well together, things aren’t that bad, you know? It enabled me to lie to myself about the state of our friendship for longer.”

Sow and Friedman might be as comfortable as any two friends can be talking about money — they share a bank account after all — but mixing business and friendship messes with their lives in other ways. On today’s show, we’ll talk with them about it, their experience in couples therapy and their new book “Big Friendship.” Then, Friedman and Sow will stick around to answer your questions in our occasional advice segment “The Group Chat.”

