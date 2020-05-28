Barred from benefits (from The Uncertain Hour)

Tens of millions of Americans are out of work, and millions of them aren’t getting unemployment benefits. That’s on purpose.

This week, we’re featuring a story from our colleagues at “The Uncertain Hour.” In this episode from their new season, “A History of Now,” our producer Peter Balonon-Rosen looks at the history of the United States’ unemployment insurance system, how this country defines “unemployment,” and why the program was never intended to cover everyone who’s not working.

