New episodes of “Million Bazillion” coming Sept. 5!
Aug 29, 2023
Season 5

New episodes of “Million Bazillion” coming Sept. 5!

Listen to the trailer now!

Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready? We’ve got another season of “Million Bazillion” coming out Sept. 5!

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about recessions, auctions and something called a Ponzi scheme. It’s gonna be an adventurous season, so buckle in!

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Sept. 5. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

The team

Ryan Perez Ryan Perez
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Sanden Totten Editor
Chris Julin Sound designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer

