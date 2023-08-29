New episodes of “Million Bazillion” coming Sept. 5!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready? We’ve got another season of “Million Bazillion” coming out Sept. 5!
This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about recessions, auctions and something called a Ponzi scheme. It’s gonna be an adventurous season, so buckle in!
Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.
We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Sept. 5. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens and a money app for families! Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
-
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.