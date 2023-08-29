New episodes of “Million Bazillion” coming Sept. 5!

Hey Million Bazillionaires, are you ready? We’ve got another season of “Million Bazillion” coming out Sept. 5!

This season, Bridget and Ryan will be answering your questions about recessions, auctions and something called a Ponzi scheme. It’s gonna be an adventurous season, so buckle in!

Don’t forget to sign up for the “Million Bazillion” newsletter so you never miss an episode and get access to episode extras, including conversation starters for grownups and kids.

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Sept. 5. Listen to a sneak peek above, get caught up on any episodes you may have missed and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!