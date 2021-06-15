Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Million Bazillion
ABOUT SHOW
“Million Bazillion” is back for season 2!
Season 2
Jun 15, 2021

“Million Bazillion” is back for season 2!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We're answering tough money questions from real kids all season long! The fun starts June 22.

Calling all Bazillionaires. Jed and Bridget are back with brand-new episodes of “Million Bazillion”!

Your kids still have a lot questions about money. Thoughtful ones, silly ones and not-so-easy-to-answer ones. We know because they’ve been sending them to us from all over the country.

So this season, we’re answering a tough money question from a real kid each week. Questions like “How is money made?” “Why are women’s clothes sometimes more expensive than men’s?” “How do banks work, anyway?”

And for season two, we’re putting out a bonus email newsletter for kids and their grownups. Each week you’ll get tip sheet, episode extras and cool comics all about that episode’s big question. Sign up here!

By the way, if you missed our first season, you can start listening here or on your favorite podcast app!

We’re back helping dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting June 22. Listen to a sneak peek above, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, co-hosts Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar, and the rest of the team are committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

The team

Jed Kim Host
Bridget Bodnar Senior Producer
Ben Tolliday Sound designer
Sanden Totten Editor
Erica Phillips Writer/Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sitara Nieves Executive Director of On-Demand
The economic models of the past didn't figure on a pandemic
Back to Business
The economic models of the past didn't figure on a pandemic
Consumer forecasts of inflation could be a self-fulfilling prophecy
The Federal Reserve
Consumer forecasts of inflation could be a self-fulfilling prophecy
What happens after a beloved fabric store closes?
Vanishing America
What happens after a beloved fabric store closes?
The rules for required retirement account withdrawals
The rules for required retirement account withdrawals

Thanks to our sponsors