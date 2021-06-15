“Million Bazillion” is back for season 2!
Calling all Bazillionaires. Jed and Bridget are back with brand-new episodes of “Million Bazillion”!
Your kids still have a lot questions about money. Thoughtful ones, silly ones and not-so-easy-to-answer ones. We know because they’ve been sending them to us from all over the country.
So this season, we’re answering a tough money question from a real kid each week. Questions like “How is money made?” “Why are women’s clothes sometimes more expensive than men’s?” “How do banks work, anyway?”
And for season two, we’re putting out a bonus email newsletter for kids and their grownups. Each week you’ll get tip sheet, episode extras and cool comics all about that episode’s big question. Sign up here!
By the way, if you missed our first season, you can start listening here or on your favorite podcast app!
We’re back helping dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting June 22. Listen to a sneak peek above, and be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, co-hosts Jed Kim and Bridget Bodnar, and the rest of the team are committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Greenlight is the debit card and investing app for kids and teens. Since 2017, Greenlight’s helped more than 3 million kids and parents explore the world of money together. And collectively, Greenlight kids have saved more than $120 million. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible, store-level spend controls and enable their kids to become investors. Kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending, giving and investing all in one app — with a 4.8 app store rating from 170,000 reviews.