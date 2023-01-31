“Million Bazillion” returns Feb 7

Million Bazillionaires, get ready! A new season of “Million Bazillion” is coming earlier than usual this year.

Bridget and Ryan are back Feb. 7 with more answers to the big questions kids have about money. In Season 4, we’re digging into everything from the black market to the wage gap and why different countries use different currencies. Plus, our first ever “Million Bazillion” money mania game show. Here’s your first listen of the season!

Don’t forget to sign up for our “Million Bazillion” newsletter, where you’ll find episode extras including a tipsheet, trivia, and cool comics to keep your student learning about how money works in the real world.

We’ll be making dollars make more sense every Tuesday starting Feb. 7. Check us out on your favorite podcast app and be sure to subscribe! And, if you’d like to binge our last season, you can do that here.