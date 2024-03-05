A new edition of Million Bazillion Academy!
Hey, Million Bazillionaires! We’re working on a brand new season of “Million Bazillion” (more on that very soon). But if you need more “Million Bazillion” in your life, we have something just for you. It’s the latest round of the Million Bazillion Academy, a free email newsletter course that teaches kids about business, the economy and lots of other good money stuff we haven’t covered on the show before. New lessons arrive weekly, and you can complete them at your own pace. To enroll, visit Marketplace.org/Academy.
Thanks to our sponsors
The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
Greenlight is a debit card for kids and teens and a money app for families! Through the Greenlight app, parents can transfer money, automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls and invest for their kids’ futures (parents can invest on the platform too!) Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give and invest with parental approval. Our mission is to shine a light on the world of money for families and empower parents to raise financially-smart kids. We aim to create a world where every child grows up to be financially healthy and happy. Today, Greenlight serves 5 million+ parents and kids, helping them learn healthy financial habits, collectively save more than $350 million to-date and invest more than $20 million.
The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.