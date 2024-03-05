Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

A new edition of Million Bazillion Academy!
Mar 5, 2024

A new edition of Million Bazillion Academy!

Our free newsletter course has extra money lessons for kids.

Hey, Million Bazillionaires! We’re working on a brand new season of “Million Bazillion” (more on that very soon). But if you need more “Million Bazillion” in your life, we have something just for you. It’s the latest round of the Million Bazillion Academy, a free email newsletter course that teaches kids about business, the economy and lots of other good money stuff we haven’t covered on the show before. New lessons arrive weekly, and you can complete them at your own pace. To enroll, visit Marketplace.org/Academy.

The team

Ryan Perez Co-Host
Bridget Bodnar Co-Host
Chris Julin Sound Designer
Jasmine Romero Editor
Bekah Wineman Media Producer

