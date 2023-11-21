From our friends at “Financially Inclined”: How to save money
Saving might sound like something you don’t need to worry about until you’re older. But “financial hype woman” Berna Anat is here to tell you that no matter when you start, saving money can help you get more of what you want out of life: vacations, concert tickets, pets — and yes, a cushion for emergencies. Watch Anat break down why we should save, how to save and how to make it fun.
Want more “Financially Inclined”? Check out the rest of the season wherever you get your podcasts.
