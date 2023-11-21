Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

From our friends at “Financially Inclined”: How to save money
Nov 21, 2023

From our friends at "Financially Inclined": How to save money

Mallory Brangan
We know you've been wondering!

Saving might sound like something you don’t need to worry about until you’re older. But “financial hype woman” Berna Anat is here to tell you that no matter when you start, saving money can help you get more of what you want out of life: vacations, concert tickets, pets — and yes, a cushion for emergencies. Watch Anat break down why we should save, how to save and how to make it fun. 

Want more “Financially Inclined”? Check out the rest of the season wherever you get your podcasts.

This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up for a Greenlight account. Join today.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion®!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, our team is committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.

We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.

Support “Million Bazillion®” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.

Thanks to our sponsors