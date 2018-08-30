Welcome to hell (it's in New York)

There's a group of three by three blocks in Manhattan containing 70 businesses that sell alcohol, most of them with a full liquor license. We talked with the locals, who call it "Hell Square." But first: After finding refuge in Turkey, many young Syrians had to put their education and career plans on hold. Now some are discovering new passions, while others are just dealing with a new economic reality. Plus, the latest on inflation numbers and an exit interview with American Enterprise Institute President Arthur Brooks.