Where does welfare money really go?

Welfare reform is in the air again, with a House bill and a renewed push at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. But what do we really know about welfare in America? Especially since the last reform effort two decades ago? Our podcast The Uncertain Hour will break down the latest numbers. But first: Summer homebuying season is underway, but sales fell in June for the third-straight month amid a shortage of existing homes. We'll look at why, and what that says about the housing market. Plus, why is Amazon suddenly the destination for strange novelty food items?   

