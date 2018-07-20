Live every week like it's Shark Week

DownloadDownload

President Donald Trump accused China of manipulating its currency today. It's not the first time the White House has thrown out the accusation, but this time it comes amid trade tensions, when the yuan has fallen 8 percent compared to the dollar, which could offset the effects of tariffs. We'll talk about that at the top of the show today, along with Trump's recent comments about the Fed. Then, the latest in Trump’s efforts to roll back Obama-era regulations includes the Endangered Species Act. The administration plans to analyze the economic costs of regulating endangered wildlife, which has environmentalists worried. Plus: What "WALL-E" says about us, a decade after its release, and a conversation with the author behind "The Meg" on the enduring power of sharks on the big screen.

