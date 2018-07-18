As Europe goes, so goes the internet

Antitrust regulators in the European Union are charging Google a $5 billion fine for using its Android software to push out competition and making phone companies pre-install its apps. We'll talk about what that means for the company and the ways overseas regulations reach consumers in the United States. Then, we'll talk about Kathleen Kraninger, who President Donald Trump has nominated to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, despite her lack of consumer finance experience. Plus: Storm chasing as tourism.