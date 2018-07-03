DownloadDownload

You need a vacation

Traders only worked half a day, giving everyone a chance to get out of town for the July Fourth holiday. In that spirit we're bringing you three stories about summer vacations: Why plane tickets are so cheap right now, how Orlando became an amusement park capital, and what we talk about when we talk about the great American road trip. But first, what you need to know about Mexico's presidential elections, and the government agencies looking at Facebook. Then: It's not hard getting hired to deliver packages for Amazon, but the job itself is anything but easy; we talk to a reporter who tried it, and narrowly avoided a parking ticket that would have wiped out her wages for the day.

