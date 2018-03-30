DownloadDownload

03/30/2018: Kai Quiz-dal is off today

... but Molly Wood is here! Walmart is looking to acquire the health insurance giant Humana, which is valued at $37 billion. If approved by regulators, it'll be the latest in a string of big health care mergers. Plus: More and more people are playing HQ Trivia for more and more money, but who's winning? We talked with Neal Pollack, a former "Jeopardy!" champion who just made $25,000 playing a mobile trivia app. But first, of course, we'll talk about the headlines of the past seven days in our Weekly Wrap.

Tangerine
Beach Fossils
Take California
Propellerheads
Chinatown
Wild Nothing
When the Night is Over
Lord Huron
Super Bass [Explicit]
Nicki Minaj
