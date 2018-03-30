03/30/2018: Kai Quiz-dal is off today

... but Molly Wood is here! Walmart is looking to acquire the health insurance giant Humana, which is valued at $37 billion. If approved by regulators, it'll be the latest in a string of big health care mergers. Plus: More and more people are playing HQ Trivia for more and more money, but who's winning? We talked with Neal Pollack, a former "Jeopardy!" champion who just made $25,000 playing a mobile trivia app. But first, of course, we'll talk about the headlines of the past seven days in our Weekly Wrap.